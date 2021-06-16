Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) continues to lose the support of Igbos after its resort to violence in recent times

Igbos in northern Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja say they have no links or sympathy with IPOB

The Igbo leaders in the 19 northern states and the FCT asked the Buhari-led government to deal decisively with secessionists

Igbo elders and traditional rulers and under the aegis of Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) and the Association of the Eze Ndigbo in 19 northern states of the federation have disowned the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The groups also rallied support for President Muhammadu Buhari's administration in its bid to combat insecurity, ensure peace and unity in the country.

The Igbo leaders declared support for President Buhari's quest to flush out criminals in the country. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Count us out of IPOB's agitations

They condemned the activities of IPOB, including their secessionist quest, and dissociated themselves from the group's acts.

Leadership newspaper reports that the stance of the groups was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of their recent meeting in Abuja.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the president-general of the IDA, Chief Chi Nwogu; chairman of the Eze Ndigbo in the 19 northern states and FCT, Eze Pampas Ngozi Wahiwe, and Eze Ndigbo Kano and president of the Eze Ndigbo in Diaspora, Eze Boniface Ibekwe.

They called on the people of the southeast to desist from all acts of commission or omission that would endanger the lives of their people in the north or other parts of Nigeria.

Part of the communique read:

“We condemn and dissociate ourselves from the wanton killings and destruction of property in eastern Nigeria and urge that no Nigerian should associate us with same.”

They charged the Buhari-led government to deploy all the lawful apparatus to secure the unity, security, and development of all parts of Nigeria.

Bishop asks FG to negotiate with IPOB

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Anglican Church of Kaduna Diocese, Rt Reverend Timothy Yahaya has advised the federal government to hold talks with members of IPOB as part of efforts to quell agitations by the group.

Channels Television reports that Rev Yahaya blamed the agitations on the marginalisation and segregation of the southeast people by the Buhari administration.

He asked that they should be brought to a discussion table for the government to listen to their grievances and possibly resolve them in the interest of peace and stability of the country.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called for a referendum for the Igbo to actualise the Biafra Republic and peacefully separate from Nigeria.

CNG spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman made the call in statement on Monday, June 14 seen by Legit.ng.

The group stated that only a referendum for Igbo exit from Nigeria can provide a final guarantee for a peaceful Nigeria.

