For D'Ante Benton, sitting the Army recruitment exam was the only sure way of achieving his dream of providing for his son Keon

With his girlfriend on duty and no one to leave the three-month-old with, he carried him to the exam centre

The story went viral with thousands of engagements when Army recruiter Joe Creighton shared it on Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

After being a stay-at-home dad for a while, D'Ante Benton always hoped that he would join the Army and provide for his baby, Keon.

It happened that the practice military entrance exam was slated on a day his girlfriend was on duty, and there was no one else to leave the baby with.

Thanks to Keon being a calm baby, Benton was able to sit his exam and score a 54. Photo: Joe Creighton.

Source: UGC

He sought out a solution

Having already rescheduled the test earlier because of the baby, Benton was left with no option but to tag the three-month-old along.

Benton Goes Viral

San Antonio Army recruiter Joe Creighton was moved to see the young dad go to such lengths for his exam, which made him take the dad-son photo and post it online.

Never have I seen such a thing

Creighton reiterated that in all his 13 years of being in the military, he had not experienced nor seen such zeal from a candidate.

A part of his post read:

"The baby was asleep so Mr Benton stated he wanted to take the test. 20 minutes into it, I checked on him and was completely baffled. I asked 'are you good?' His exact words were, 'I have to do whatever I can to make sure my son has benefits and is taken care of."

“It’s going to be something that I definitely want for him. To provide a house. A nice house over his head and his ability to go to school," Benton said in an interview.

Don't Settle in Life

Benton explained that he decided to join the Army Reserve because he was bent on giving Keon a better life than what he had when he was younger.

The one thing that made it possible for the young father to do the exam and babysit at the same time is the fact that Keon is a calm baby who only cries when hungry or needs a diaper change.

"The moral of this story is, don’t settle! Do whatever you have to do for yourself and your family! In the end, it will all pay off," added the Army recruiter.

He also revealed that Benton scored an impressive 54 in the exam.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Motherhood and career building

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother, Onyedikachi-Nwalozie Marlene Ijeoma, on Saturday, April 24, narrated the hard task she went through while writing her exams.

Ijeoma revealed that while her postgraduate degree in education exams on Friday, April 23, her baby started crying.

She revealed that after the father had tried so hard to calm the child down with various dance steps, he had to give the baby to the invigilators who brought him to her.

Source: Legit