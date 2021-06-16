An Akwa-Ibom based pastor and founder of Omega Word Global Ministries, Chris Enoch, has reportedly killed his wife

According to the youths in the community, Pastor Enoch killed the wife and buried her remains in a shallow grave in their compound

The youths subsequently handed him to the police where he has allegedly confessed to committing the crime

Eket LGA, Akwa Ibom state - Chris Enoch, a pastor in Akwa Ibom state, has been arrested and detained by the police for allegedly killing his wife.

Premium Times reported that the incident happened at a village called Ikot Ataku, Okon, in Eket local government area.

The youth president of the community, Effiong Johnson, said on Wednesday, June 16, that Pastor Enoch killed the wife identified as Patient seven days ago and buried her corpse in the shallow grave inside their gated compound.

Enoch is the founder of Omega Word Global Ministries and operates inside the same compound which is rented.

Children in search of mother

Legit.ng gathers that the community became suspicious when the pastor’s children complained to neighbours that they had not seen their mother for days after she had a quarrel with their dad.

The youths of the community, led by their president, Johnson, subsequently went to search the pastor’s compound and were shocked to discover the woman’s corpse buried in a shallow grave.

He has since been handed over to the police. The youth president added that he has confessed to the police that he killed his wife.

Johnson was quoted to have said:

“I am just coming from the (police) station now, he just opened up that he killed the woman about seven days ago.

“From what the children said, they (the pastor and the wife) had been having issues and sometimes he would say in front of the children that he would kill the wife and nothing would happen.

“On this particular day, the man chased the children away when he and the wife started fighting."

Meanwhile, a Facebook user identified as Nsikakabasi Akpan has also shared alleged photos of the pastor.

