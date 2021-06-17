Nigerians in Maiduguri, Brno state, have trooped out to show President Muhammadu Buhari how much they love him

The president who visited the Boko Haram ravaged state will also commission some state and federal government projects

As President Muhammadu Buhari visited Maiduguri, Borno state to commission some projects executed by Governor Babagana Zulum's administration, many Nigerians have trooped out to show him love.

In the video posted by Buhari Sallau, thousands of people could be seen chanting praises of the president

During his visit, the president will assess the security situation in the northeast, and also address the personnel of the armed forces and other security agencies in Operation Hadin Kai at Maimalari Cantonment.

Thousands of people line up the road to welcome Buhari to Borno. Photo: Garba Shehu

Some of the projects to be inaugurated include the 4,000 housing units for displaced persons out of the 10,000 units being constructed by the federal government across Borno, the Senate building of Borno State University, Maiduguri, the Borno state Vocational Enterprising Institute, Muna, Government Day Technical Secondary School, Njimtilo, Dr Babagana Wakilbe Memorial School, Abbaganaram Maternal Healthcare Centre and the Jiddari-Polo road and drainage.

Buhari charges troops to sustain the fight against insurgency

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Buhari on Thursday, June 17, charged frontline troops in Maiduguri to put in more efforts in the fight against insecurity. According to the president, there’s still a lot of work to be done in defeating insurgents in the troubled northeast region of the country.

The president made the comment while addressing the troops of the Joint Task Force at Maimalari Cantonment parade ground in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

He assured the armed forces of more procurement of armaments to assist them in defeating the enemies of Nigeria.

Generals on the field

Legit.ng had earlier reported that ahead of President Buhari's visit to Borno, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, arrived in Maiduguri with other Service Chiefs on Wednesday, June 16.

On Irabor’s entourage was the Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Farouq Yahaya; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Awwal Gambo.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, arrived earlier and received his colleagues at the Maiduguri Airport from where they all proceeded to headquarters of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai.

The president's visit is coming a day after a military base was set on fire by members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist group.

