Senator Nenadi Esther Usman has paid tribute to her friend, a late Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan

The former minister of finance described the former governorship candidate as a political role model for the girl child

Mama Taraba, as she was popularly known, served as the minister of women affairs during President Buhari's first term

Kaduna state - Forty days after the death of Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan a.k.a Maman Taraba, former minister of finance, Senator Nenadi Esther Usman is still mourning the demise of her dear friend.

Vanguard reports that Nenadi who represented Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone in a statement said Alhassan's death had robbed the country of a true patriot.

Nenadi speaking at the 40th day Fiddau prayers held on Wednesday, June 16, in Kaduba said she was still in shock, Leadership added.

According to the former minister, Alhassan was a political role model for the girl child. While paying tribute to the late governorship aspirant, Nenadi noted that Mama Taraba will forever be remembered as one woman who spoke truth to power.

She prayed God to forgive her shortcomings and grant her eternal rest.

Mama Taraba dies at 61

The former minister of Women Affairs died at a Cairo hospital on Friday, May 7. She was 61 years old. Suleiman Dantsoho, her former media aide, confirmed the death.

Alhassan contested the Taraba 2015 governorship election under the Platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but lost to incumbent Governor Darius Ishaku, who ran under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

FEC, Osinbajo honour late minister

Meanwhile, the late Hajiya Alhassan, was accorded a minute silence as respect at the council chamber in Abuja on Wednesday, May 19.

This took place during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The development was announced by a presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad.

The meeting was attended by some ministers and the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari.

