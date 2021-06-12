Derrick Jaxn's biography: age, net worth, wife, controversies

Derrick Jaxn is a celebrated author, YouTuber, and relationship advisor. He is a self-love ambassador who commands a large fan base both on Instagram and YouTube. His 'self-love' journey on social media commenced in 2012.

Derrick hit the headlines after his controversial affairs came to the limelight. In a video on his YouTube channel in March 2021 featuring the author and his wife Da'Naia Jackson, which has since been deleted, he confessed that he had been unfaithful to her. Find out more about Derrick Jaxn's age, net worth, and controversies.

Profile summary

Full name: Derrick Jackson

Derrick Jackson Alias: Jaxn

Jaxn Derrick Jaxn wife: Da'Naia Jackson

Da'Naia Jackson Date of birth: July 20, 1989

July 20, 1989 Place of birth: Yonkers, New York, USA

Yonkers, New York, USA Age: 32 (as of 2021)

32 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Afro-American

Afro-American Career: Relationship guru, social media star, entrepreneur, poet and author

Relationship guru, social media star, entrepreneur, poet and author Famous as: Self-love ambassador

Self-love ambassador Height in feet and inches: 6'5

6'5 Height in cm: 196 cm

196 cm Weight in lb: 198 lb

198 lb Weight in kg: 90 kg

90 kg Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Da’Naia Broadus

Da’Naia Broadus Net worth: $1.5M

$1.5M Instagram: @DerrickJaxn

@DerrickJaxn YouTube: Derrick Jaxn

Derrick Jaxn's biography

The social media star was born in Yonkers, New York, but grew up in Enterprise, Alabama. Derrick Jaxn's birthday is July 20, 1989.

How old is Derrick Jaxn? As of 2021, he is 32 years old. He is the youngest of five siblings, raised by their mom in a single-parent family. Growing up, he witnessed his mother overcome life-threatening illnesses while working multiple jobs, which became a motivating factor for his determination to excel.

Education

Jaxn attended his undergraduate studies at Tuskegee University, College of Business and Information Science. He graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

During his time at the university, he founded a non-profit mentorship group for teenagers. He was also good in sports, and he won several National Football Championships. In addition, he was a passionate community leader.

Derrick Jaxn's career

Jaxn started his career as a blogger with a small personal blog. He has since seen his career grow to the point of being recognized in several ways, including clinching a position in the Fortune 500 corporate America.

In addition to being a lifestyle blogger, Derrick is a prolific author who has written over seven books. His debut novel, A Cheating Man's Heart published in November 2013, has received much support from his fans over the years and boasts of top ratings on Amazon. He published the second and third editions of the book in 2015 and 2020, respectively.

His 2018 self-help title DON'T FORGET YOUR CROWN: Self-Love has everything to do with it is another of his masterpieces that has been read widely. Some of his other book titles include I Still Want It, I Still Deserve It, Single Mothers are for Grown Men Only, and I’ve Come Too Far.

The author started a YouTube channel on December 27, 2010, and he currently has 706k+ subscribers. His YouTube videos on relationships and romance boast of over 110 million views. Additionally, Jaxn is active on Instagram with over a million followers. He is now a self-proclaimed romance and relationship expert and motivational speaker.

Derrick is also a philanthropist.

Derrick Jaxn's net worth

Derrick has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. He has made his income from his successful career as a YouTuber. As an author, he also sells books on his website. His annual income is estimated at $134.5k.

Is Derrick Jaxn married?

Yes, the self-love ambassador is married. Derrick Jaxn married his wife Da’Naia Broadus in January 2018.

The couple had a daughter together before they got engaged and eventually got married. Derrick Jaxn's girlfriend said 'Yes' to Jaxn's proposal for marriage in November 2016. Their baby, named Morley, was born in October the same year. They had one more child later on.

Controversies

Controversies around Jaxn arose in 2020 after two women came forward saying they had an affair with him. One of the women was Candice De Medeiros, who claimed that Jaxn had planned a weekend getaway with her in July 2020. When his wife learnt of the affairs, she left him, and they were separated for the larger part of 2020.

Derrick Jaxn's wife filed for divorce in 2020 after she learnt of her husband's infidelity. Da'Naia Jackson filed for divorce from the relationship guru on August 28, 2020, and then filed to dismiss the divorce petition on October 2, 2020.

Derrick admitted to the infidelity claims to his wife and his YouTube audience. He shared a video on his YouTube channel where he confessed that he had cheated on his wife in various forms. He has since deleted the video from his channel.

He went ahead to say that some of the things he did may be okay for some people, but they were not according to the Biblical standard of faithfulness, which is the standard he wants to follow. He revealed that his wife was aware of the affairs.

Da'Naia agreed to get back with Jaxn after he talked to her, and she noticed a change in his mentality. She said that she had forgiven him and that God had also forgiven him.

Derrick Jaxn is a successful author, relationship expert, social media personality, and self-love ambassador. He is also a husband to Da'Naia Jackson and a father of two children.

