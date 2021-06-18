Friends, associates, supporters, and fans of Alhaji Yahaya Bello are currently celebrating the Kogi state governor

Governor Bello turns 46 today, Friday, June 18, and still remains the youngest state chief executive in the country

His co-pilot and deputy in the Confluence state, Chief Edward David Onoja has sent a touching birthday message to his boss

Lokoja - Chief Edward David Onoja, the deputy governor of Kogi state has sent a heart-warming message to his boss and governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

In a personal message signed by Onoja, the Kogi deputy governor felicitated with Bello on his 46th birthday anniversary.

Chief Onoja has had a relationship with Governor Bello before they both ventured into politics. Photo credit: Chief Edward Onoja

Source: Facebook

A match made in heaven

The message which was sent to Legit.ng by the chief press secretary to Onoja, Promise Emmanuel read:

“My Amiable Siamese Twin,

“On the occasion of your 46th birthday, I stand in testimony of God's awesomeness in your life. I stand proud to witness our 18 years of unbroken brotherhood, friendship, and unalloyed service to humanity.

“Since our paths crossed in 2003 in the city of Makurdi Benue state, I have come to see you as a man with an act of unwavering courage and character, a man whose word is his bond, a man of unrelenting pursuit, and a man baked in divine destiny.

“My dear Brother, Friend, and Boss,

“You are a gift to humanity, I stand in testimony of your large heart and unmitigated love for everyone regardless of class, creed, and tribe. My desire is to continue to stand in stoic witness of your fulfillment on the elevated podium of life.

“Come your 48th birthday, we shall again gather in joy to celebrate our milestones on mother earth on higher platforms of service to our fatherland in fulfillment of our collective destinies.

“Our prayer today and into the bright future is may the entire nation experience the safety and security our state is divinely witnessing from the global menace of pandemics and insecurity.

“Happy 46th birthday my leader.”

Prayers for the big boss

Chief Onoja also posted the message on his official Facebook page, where he also wished his boss what he called 'the spirit of the Almighty God.'

He listed them as the spirit of the lord, the fear of the lord, might, understanding, wisdom, counsel, and knowledge.

Meanwhile, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Governor Bello as chairman of a seven-man committee to reconcile all the aggrieved parties and individuals for the party ahead of the area council elections in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The letter appointing Governor Bello was signed on Sunday, May 30 in Abuja by the national secretary of the party, Senator John J. Akpan Udoedehe, and seen by Legit.ng.

Nasarawa state governor Engr. Abdullahi Sule was also named a member of the committee, while Hon. Olaide Akinremi will serve as secretary.

