Lagos, Lagos state - The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, on his victory at the Court of Appeal.

Legit.ng reports that the appeal court sitting in Akure on Wednesday, June 16, dismissed an appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, challenging Akeredolu’s victory in the October 2020 governorship election.

TheCable reports that Tinubu, in a congratulatory message on Thursday, June 17, said the judgement affirmed that the rule of law is meant to protect the will of the people in a free and fair electioneering process.

The APC leader also urged the governor to continue to work with other candidates for the development of the state, adding that the court's decision stood for the vital proposition that the rule of law serves to protect the sovereign will of the people.

He said:

“Congratulations to Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for the Court of Appeal judgment affirming their overwhelming victory in the governorship election in the state.

“By this judgement, the appellate court clearly shows that Governor Akeredolu and Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa were the candidates who the people of Ondo chose to pilot their affairs for the next four years."

Akeredolu has earned the confidence of Ondo people

Tinubu added that the confidence the people repose in the Akeredolu administration has been well earned and should be wholly respected.

He stated:

“It is time to now place partisan politics on the shelf for the moment so that these former political contestants can join hands as much as possible for the good and development of Ondo state.

“Once again, I rejoice with Governor Akeredolu, Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa, our teeming APC members in Ondo and, indeed, the good people of the state over this court victory.”

The Sun also reports that Tinubu said the opposition PDP and its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, have exercised their constitutional rights by challenging the election results via the legal process.

