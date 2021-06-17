For Eyitayo Jegede, the Supreme Court has the final say on who is actually the winner of the last Ondo guber

The PDP candidate is insisting that the Court of Appeal judgment was inconclusive and as such must be redressed

Jegede, backed by the opposition party in the state, has strong confidence that the apex court will deliver justice in the end

Although the petition filed by Eyitayo Jegede was recently dismissed by the Court of Appeal in Ondo, Governor Rotimi of Ondo still has a tough hurdle to cross.

A day after the appellate court ruled in favour of Governor Akeredolu's election, Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has vowed to take the matter to the Supreme Court, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Jegede insisted that only the Supreme Court can true justice in the case (Photo: Eyitayo Jegede SAN)

In a statement issued through the PDP's secretariat in the state, Jegede argued that the next best thing to do is to approach the apex court since it was glaring even to the average person that the case was inconclusive.

He noted that since the proceedings of the hearing were done via zoom, the opposition party is still closely studying the verdict, Vanguard also reported.

Jegede added:

"...we have sufficient grounds to appeal the decision of the court. We are confident the Supreme Court, which is the highest court in the land, will do justice.”

Court of Appeal Upholds Akeredolu’s Victory, Affirms Jegede’s Defeat

Earlier, it was reported that Jegede had lost his bid to become the governor of Ondo state after his appeal challenging Akeredolu’s victory in the 2020 Ondo governorship election was dismissed.

The ruling was delivered by a panel of justices led by Justice Theresa Ngolika Orji-Abadua of the Akure division Court of Appeal on Wednesday, June 16.

While upholding the election victory of Akeredolu, the lead judge said the case filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate lacked merit.

The verdict came days after Jegede asked a tribunal to sack the governor for not been validly nominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

