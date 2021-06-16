The Court of Appeal has dismissed Eyitayo Jegede's suit challenging Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s victory in the Ondo governorship poll

The ruling was delivered on Wednesday, June 16, by a panel of justices of the Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo state

The court upheld Akeredolu's win saying the appeal filed by the PDP gubernatorial candidate lacked merit

Jegede who contested the 2020 state election on the platform of the PDP had filed a petition challenging Akeredolu’s win

Akure, Ondo state - Eyitayo Jegede has lost his bid to become the governor of Ondo state after his appeal challenging Rotimi Akeredolu’s victory in the 2020 Ondo governorship election was dismissed.

The ruling was delivered by a panel of justices led by Justice Theresa Ngolika Orji-Abadua of the Akure division Court of Appeal on Wednesday, June 16, Leadership reports.

While upholding the election victory of Akeredolu, the lead judge said the case filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate lacked merit, Premium Times added.

Ondo election: PDP candidate tells tribunal to sack governor

Earlier, Jegede asked a tribunal to sack Akeredolu for not been validly nominated by the All Progressives Congres (APC).

The PDP guber candidate told the Ondo state election petition tribunal on Tuesday, January 12, that the nomination of Akeredolu as the APC governorship candidate was contrary to the party's constitution and the Nigerian constitution.

Akeredolu defeats challengers at court

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a suit challenging the validity of the emergence of Governor Akeredolu as the candidate of the APC in the July 20, 2020, primary election of the party.

While delivering a ruling, on Monday, January 13, Justice Inyang Ekwo, dismissed the suit filed by an APC aspirant in the poll, Olajumoke Anifowose.

The judge held that the application was statute-barred on the grounds that being a pre-election matter, it was filed outside the 14 days provided in section 185(9) of the constitution.

