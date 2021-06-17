Things may not be working very smoothly for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu after the Court of Appeal's verdict in his favour

A day after the ruling that upheld his election victory, the Federal High Court has released a judgment barring him from probing the state's chief judge

The chief judge was recently accused of misusing his office to detain an indigene of the state beyond what is allowed

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ondo - The Federal High Court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo on Thursday, June 17, barred Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from investigating the chief judge of Ondo, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu.

The decision of the court came after Justice Akeredolu sued the governor, the attorney-general of the state, and the House of Assembly, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Ondo's chief judge who is seeking to stop the state government from proceeding with the planned probe also barred AGF, NJC, and the IGP from acting on any report submitted to them by the government pending the determination of the main suit.

The Federal High Court said the governor has no power to probe the chief judge (Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi)

Source: Facebook

The Nation said that the plan to probe the judge followed a viral video by one Olupelumi Fagboyegun who claimed that Justice Akeredolu misused the office to prolong his detention illegally.

Justice Akeredolu's position which insisted that the governor lacked the constitutional powers to probe him was upheld by the Federal High Court.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In the verdict, Justice Ekwo noted that there is no law that empowers the Ondo AG or the state government to conduct an investigation into allegations bordering on misconduct against the chief judge.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo still had a tough hurdle to cross.

A day after the appellate court ruled in favour of Governor Akeredolu's election, Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has vowed to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

In a statement issued through the PDP's secretariat in the state, Jegede argued that the next best thing to do was to approach the apex court since it was glaring even to the average person that the case was inconclusive.

Source: Legit.ng News