Senator Peter Nwaoboshi recorded a massive victory over the EFCC at the Federal High Court in Lagos

During a hearing on Thursday, June 18, presided over by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, the court ruled that the agency's suit lacked merit

The court explained that the commission failed to prove that the PDP lawmaker was guilty of the charge it made against him

Lagos - Three years after being accused of money laundering to the tune of N322 million by the EFCC, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi was on Friday, June 18, discharged and acquitted with the ruling of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Reading out the verdict on Friday, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke held that the agency did not prove the elements of the offences for which it charged Nwaoboshi, adding that witnesses were not called to testify, The Nation reports.

The court declared Nwaoboshi innocent since the EFCC could not prove is guilty (Photo: Sen Peter Nwaoboshi)

On the same basis, Justice Aneke also discharged Nwaoboshi’s two establishments – Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd, Premium Times also reported.

Orji Kalu will be prosecuted again - Bawa

Meanwhile, the chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, had vowed that the commission would prosecute a former Abia state governor, Orji Kalu, all over again.

Bawa made the disclosure when he spoke with the press in Abuja on Thursday, June 17. He stated that EFCC is determined to continue prosecuting cases no matter how long it took.

He disclosed that the anti-graft agency is set to file 800 new cases bordering on public corruption and cybercrime in court. The EFCC boss stated that the recent strike by judiciary workers delayed the cases of the commission.

He said the schemers are already securing services of media outlets to execute the plot against him.

Corruption fights back - Bawa

In another report, Bawa described the unfolding drama associated with the exit of former heads of the agency as corruption fighting back.

During a ministerial briefing organized by the presidential media team in Abuja on Thursday, June 17, Bawa noted that some of his predecessors were considered enemies by persons whom they stopped from enjoying ill-gotten wealth.

Source: Legit.ng