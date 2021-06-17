Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has described the unfolding drama associated with the exit of former heads of the agency as corruption fighting back.

During a ministerial briefing organized by the presidential media team in Abuja on Thursday, June 17, Bawa noted that some of his predecessors were considered enemies by persons whom they stopped from enjoying ill-gotten wealth.

He explained that such persons who were forced to relinquish recovered loot somehow found ways to embarrass and take a sort of reprisal move against past chairmen who dealt with them, The Nation reports.

Bawa stated that in fact, some persons have started making attempts to tarnish his image and scheme plots against him.

Source: Legit