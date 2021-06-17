Emerging reports indicate that a former Abia state governor, Orji Kalu, is still on the radar of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has disclosed the number of new corruption cases EFCC intends to file in court

The EFCC under Bawa secured one of its major wins after it secured a judgment against a former banker, Francis Atuche, who was found guilty of stealing funds

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has vowed that the commission will prosecute a former Abia state governor, Orji Kalu, all over again.

Premium Times reported that Bawa made the disclosure when he spoke with the press in Abuja on Thursday, June 17.

Bawa says the EFCC has not forgotten about the Uzor Kalu case. Photos: Orji Uzor Kalu, EFCC

Kalu, who is now a serving senator, was set free by the Supreme Court on technicalities after being convicted of stealing billions of naira when he was Abia state governor between 1999-2007.

Without addressing the substance of the case, the Supreme Court ruled that the trial judge that found him guilty had been elevated to the appeal court and should not have ruled on the matter.

EFCC determined to prosecute cases

However, Bawa stated that EFCC is determined to continue prosecuting cases no matter how long it takes.

He disclosed that the anti-graft agency is set to file 800 new cases bordering on public corruption and cybercrime in court.

The EFCC boss stated that the recent strike by judiciary workers delayed the cases of the commission.

Bawa speaks of a plot against him

According to The Nation, Bawa stated that some persons had already started a move to tarnish his image.

He said the schemers are already securing services of media outlets to execute the plot against him.

Meanwhile, Francis Atuche, a former managing director of the defunct Bank PHB Plc, was on Wednesday, June 16, sentenced to six years imprisonment over N25.7 billion fraud.

Justice Lateefat Okunnu of the Ikeja high court also sentenced a former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank, Ugo Anyanwu, to six years imprisonment, over the same crime, Premium Times reported.

In sentencing the duo, the judge held that the EFCC proved its case which reportedly dates back over 10 years beyond a reasonable doubt.

