Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has been in the country for some days now as he is presently in Lagos with his team

The No Stress singer was spotted showing off a huge amount of money in both local and foreign currencies, naira and dollar

While the dollar was in $100 bills, the naira was N500 and N1000 denominations and they were kept in two different bags, black and green

Nigerian music star Wizkid has shown he is not many people's mate as he flaunts two big sacks loaded with money on his Instastories. The bags, black and green colours, have money in two different currencies, naira and dollar.

Star Boy as he is fondly called by his teeming fans has been in Nigeria for some time now and has been painting the town red.

In a video he shared on Thursday, June 17, Wizzy noted that he is presently in Lagos.

Wizkid plans to paint Lagos red as he shows off bags of money. Photo: Wizkid

Wizkid gives first son, Tife, $2,000

Legit.ng reported that the award-winning singer Wizkid's first son, Tife, is enjoying his father's hard-earned money.

The 10-year-old took to his Instagram page to reveal the several 100 dollar notes he went back home with after visiting his dad.

Tife who was on a bed as someone, presumably his mother, filmed, flaunted the money and even pretended to make a phone call with it at some point.

The excited young boy also noted that his billion-dollar privacy was being invaded as he sprayed the money to the excitement of his mother who cheered him on. In the caption, Tife noted that the video was his mood after hanging out with his superstar father and revealed that he only speaks in foreign currency.

Wizkid changes name on Instagram to Big Wiz

It was also reported that the Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid may have finally heeded the advice of some of his supporters who suggested a name change since he is no longer the young Wizkid that stormed the music scene over 10 years ago.

In a recent update sighted on his official Instagram page, the Grammy-nominated music star made a slight change to his official stage name in the bio section.

Wizkid added Big Wiz to the section. The name seems to be in line with what fans have been clamouring for as it reflects that the singer is no longer the young kid of yesterday.

