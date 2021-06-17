Mikel Obi has told the governor of Plateau that he is ready to invest in his state of birth where he began his career

The former Chelsea player was at the Plateau state governor’s lodge in Abuja where he met Governor Simon Lalong

This is coming barely three days when he met the governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello as well as Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Plateau state Simon Lalong as he promises to make investments in the state.

The former Chelsea star stated that he will engage himself in several activities within the state as a way of giving back to the place where he was born.

Mikel was born in the state’s capital of Jos on April 22, 1987 and he began his footballing career from the same place.

He began his professional career with Plateau United playing there between 2002 and 2004 before he moved abroad to join Lyn of Norway.

Mikel was at the Plateau state governor’s lodge in Abuja where he praised Governor Lalong for restoring peace in the state and thereby promoting development and prosperity.

The Stoke City of England captain stated that Jos is his home where he was born and raised and also given the support to develop his passion for football which has taken him to the global stage.

A statement by the Plateau state government said via Facebook:

“Governor Lalong welcomed the international football star, describing him as a pride to Nigeria and in particular Plateau State which is famous for grooming stars in sports, entertainment and music, academia, banking, administration among others.

“He urged the footballer to continue to connect with Plateau State and show more presence by contributing to the development of not only sports, but other areas of investment.

“Lalong told Mikel Obi that the Plateau State will host a Glorious Stars event alongside an Investment and Economic Summit which is meant to showcase the potentials of the State and also reunite the array of stars that have emerged out of the State over the years.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel Obi seems to be having a swell time with politicians as he was sighted with business tycoon Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah who currently represents Anambra south in the Nigerian Senate is vying for the governorship seat of his state in an election billed to hold in November this year.

And just days after he was sighted with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Stoke City star Mikel was pictured hanging out with Senator Ubah.

