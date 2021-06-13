Nigerian leaders used the 2021 Democracy Day to reminisce on the need to promote national peace and unity

For Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, it was a time to preach peace, call for calm and compensate aggrieved residents

The governor also used the opportunity to outline his plans for the state and shared some of his administration's success stories

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has enjoined Imolites to always embrace peace, stressing that it is a panacea for development in the state.

The governor made the comment on Saturday, June 12 in his state-wide broadcast monitored by Legit.ng to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day.

Governor Uzodimma noted that peace is the panacea for development in any society. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

He said it is remarkable that this year’s Democracy Day is coming at a time the state is faced with several security challenges, adding that the problem threatens the age-long democracy enjoyed by the people.

His words:

“It is imperative that as a people we must learn to tolerate one another and ensure we seek ways to resolve issues and conflicts amicably.”

Demonstrating his show of concern

The governor also sympathized with the families of those that lost their lives and those whose properties were destroyed, announcing a cash compensation of 5million naira each to the families of the security operatives that lost their lives while combating the unknown gunmen in the state.

He said:

“It is however unfortunate that in the course of restoring normalcy, there has been collateral damage in terms of loses of lives and destruction of properties. My heartfelt condolences go to the families of those who lost their loved ones and those whose properties were destroyed.”

He, however, appealed to everyone to shield their sword and work together with the government to bring lasting peace and moreso rebuild the state and its economy.

The governor used the occasion to assure Imo people of his resolution in providing uncommon leadership and governance to the state while reminding the Imo people that the dualization of the Owerri-Okigwe and Owerri-Orlu roads will continue and be completed in no distant time.

Governor Uzodimma had earlier shared his full speech on Democracy Day with Imolites via his official Facebook page.

Part of the speech read:

“One major attribute of democracy that has for centuries made it the best form of government is that it provides the political space to resolve seemingly intractable social- political and ethnic issues, through robust dialogue without recourse to violence.

“This is what has sustained western democracies for centuries by availing them the space to run accountable governments which in turn guarantees development.”

Reaching out to everyone affected

Recall that Governor Hope Uzodimma had on Wednesday, June 8, visited the family of late Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Imo state.

During his visit, Uzodimma eulogised the former presidential aide for being on the side of truth and unity at all times.

The governor who was in the company of some friends and colleagues urged the family to be strong and united as always.

Meanwhile, the governor said the killing of Gulak, a former presidential aide, has a political undertone.

Addressing a press conference in Owerri, the state capital, on Monday, May 31, Governor Uzodimma dismissed the claim of the Imo state police command that Gulak was killed by members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra.

The governor described the death of Gulak as very painful, saying the politician was his very close friend.

Source: Legit