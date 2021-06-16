Ifeanyi Ubah, who is running for the Anambra governorship seat, was spotted alongside former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi

The business mogul who currently represents Anambra South in the Nigerian Senate is running under the YPP platform

Mikel is paying the FC Ifeanyi Ubah founder a courtesy visit days after he was spotted with Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi seems to be having a swell time with politicians as he was sighted with business tycoon Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah who currently represents Anambra south in the Nigerian Senate is vying for the governorship seat of his state in an election billed to hold in November this year.

And just days after he was sighted with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Stoke City star Mikel was pictured hanging out with Senator Ubah.

Ifeanyi Ubah hots former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi. Photo: Elombah.com

Source: UGC

The oil magnate earlier declared his intention to run for the Anambra governorship position m during a ‘Thank you’ rally hosted at the DCC Field in Nnewi.

He had thanked the people of Nnewi North for throwing their weights of support for him to become a Senator in 2019 and formally informed them that he would run for governor in the November 2021 election.

And now with Mikel spotted alongside the politician, Nigerians have continued to express mixed reaction about the former national team captain.

According to Elombah.com, Ifeanyi Ubah is building a coalition of like-minds who are experts and eggheads in various sectors of the economy, ranging from trade and commerce, to football economy , gas exploration, industries, health, agriculture and aviation.

Recall that the former Chelsea star, during his visit to the governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello, stated that he is ready to help the politician achieve his ambition.

The governor told Channels TV on Friday, May 14, that all Nigerians, including the youths and women, are asking him to run for president.

And now Mikel, while visiting the governor, said he is ready to support him in whatever future political ambition he wants to go into.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel Obi who is said to have a net worth of N17.3 billion is Nigeria’s richest footballer according to latest compilation by carmart.ng.

The Stoke City of England midfielder spent 11 years at Premier League club Chelsea where he won several laurels including the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel who is now 34 years old also won two Premier League titles and another three FA Cup trophies during his time at the Stamford Bridge club.

On the list of Nigerian richest stars is Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker Odion Ighalo who came second having a net worth of N16 billion.

Source: Legit