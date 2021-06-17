Nollywood star Genevieve Nnaji can do no wrong in the eyes of her fans who adore her greatly and never fail to show it

The actress recently shared a photo on her Instagram page and despite how simple she was dressed, she still got tons of compliments

While some people praised the quote she accompanied the photo with, others admired the stress-free aura and peace around her

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Top Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji remains one of the celebrities that are dear to the hearts of a lot of Nigerians.

The actress recently took to her Instagram page to share a very casual but lovely photo of herself that got her fans and colleagues gushing over her.

Genevieve is one of Nollywood's all-time favourite Photo credit: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

Nnaji who donned an all-black outfit from head to toe, sat on the pavement as she looked away from the camera in her shades and nose mask.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The actress complemented the outfit with a Louis Vuitton bag and accompanied the post with a strong quote.

She wrote:

"If there is passion behind the "yes", there's something there. If there is passion behind the "no", there's something there."

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Fans and colleagues drop beautiful compliments

As expected, Nnaji's post was greeted with enthusiasm and loads of reactions. Read some of the comments below:

Veronicaodeka:

"Genny Genny Genny!!"

Rechaelokonkwo:

"My No 1, I stan always Ijele Nwanyi Igbo ji biri."

Didizecks:

"Looking all simple and casual while maintaining lavish and luxury."

Adese_tory:

"She finally gave us a caption!!"

Ama_rachi_:

"This level of peace I want to attain."

Honeyojukwu:

"So much peace around you."

Theimperial___tv:

"If “No stress zone” was a person."

Dhorkhie:

"Genevieve Nnaji the great philosopher, I hail o!"

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Genevieve celebrates birthday with stunning photos

In celebration of her birthday, the actress took to her official Instagram page to share lovely photos that got Nigerians gushing over her.

Genevieve was spotted in a flowery two-piece outfit and a dark sunshade, her braids were packed up as she held up her phone to take a photo.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the film star appreciated her fans, followers, and even her colleagues who celebrated her on social media.

Source: Legit.ng