Nollywood actress just like many celebrities drop words of motivation and advice for fans from time to time

In a recent post on Instagram, the mum of one advised people to avoid family members who have shown hate towards their mothers

Fans of the actress took to the comment section with mixed views concerning the short but meaningful piece of advice

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh recently shared a word of advice with her fans on Instagram.

Acording to the mother of one, people need to stay away from family members who hate their mothers.

Some fans disagree with Tonto Dikeh's advice on Instagram Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The actress did not give reasons but the post resonated with some of her fans. She also took to the caption to celebrate the International African Child day.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the post below:

Fans agree with Tonto Dikeh advice on social media Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Recall that Tonto Dikeh celebrated her 36th birthday recently and she marked the special day in grand style.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Mixed reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's post

The actress's post sparked different reactions and comments, read some of them below:

Pearlzz_hairs:

"This is one thing people fail to understand. Someone who doesn't love your mum will definitely not love you."

Ify_belovesucre:

"But even some people hate their mom not to talk of relatives."

Cheks910:

"What if your mum is a problem maker?"

Adedejiseyifunmi:

"Facts only."

Marysheila99:

"Very true, king!"

Official_stephchocolate:

"No truer words than this."

Iamadeshewami24:

"What if the mother isn't actually a good mother??"

Chinoyenim:

"Thank you for this post, it means so much to me."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Tonto gets 2m on birthday

The actress was lovingly celebrated by her fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry and close friends who went out of their way to surprise her with lovely gifts on her birthday.

One of the movie star’s close friend surprised the actress with a whopping sum of N2 million as her birthday gift.

The friend handed over an envelope containing the cash gift to her.

Source: Legit