A Nigerian market woman has expressed sadness over the tough economy as prices of food continue to skyrocket

The unidentified cowhide seller said feeding herself and her kids has not been easy because her husband is late and she is the only one fending for the family

She has called on the Nigerian government to rescue the masses as many people are experiencing hunger on a daily basis

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian market woman has lamented the hard economy and called on the federal government to come to people's rescue.

In an interview with Legit TV, the woman who sells cowhide popularly called ponmo said feeding has become a Herculean task as food prices have skyrocketed.

The woman has called on the federal government to rescue Nigerians.

Source: Original

The unidentified woman said her husband is late and there is nobody assisting her in taking care of her kids.

In her words:

"There is no money and people are hungry. The government should find a way to salvage the situation because things are getting harder by the day. People are suffering."

According to the woman, she wouldn't have considered family planning if not for the situation of things in the country.

Travelling out of Nigeria

She said she will leave the shores of the country if she is given N2 million.

In her words:

"It is bye bye to Nigeria if I'm given N2 million. I will even remove the family planning implant and give birth to another child if I receive that N2 million."

Hoodlums robbing them in the market

The woman said she and other traders can't stay in the market beyond 7pm because hoodlums always target them for robbery at the end of the day's hustle.

Many react

Facebook user identified as Nnenna Cordelia said:

"With God on our side everything will be easy n smooth one day."

Catherine Ekpenyong commented:

"Our God is a merciful God he will surely help us in time of need."

Bellow Mutiu Mtb NoNi wrote:

"May almigthy God help us in this country."

OluwaSeun Akin Fagbayi

"Tradermoni, where's Osibanjo, the failed economist?"

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerian actress laments hardship

In similar news, a Nollywood actress, Susan Peters, has taken to social media to lament the cost of food prices in the country.

In a post which she shared via her Instagram page, the movie star who had gone to the market shared a photo of the basket of 12 fishes she bought at one thousand naira each.

The actress continued by complaining about the fact that the masses, herself inclusive, will not be able to cook again as meat is also not an option.

Source: Legit.ng