Nollywood actress, Susan Peters has joined the long list of Nigerians to lament about the increasing cost of foodstuff

The movie star purchased a basket containing 12 pieces of fish for twelve thousand naira and she was shocked

Peters lamented about the fact that masses like her will not be able to cook with fish again seeing as meat has also become expensive

Nollywood actress, Susan Peters has taken to social media to lament about the cost of food prices in the country.

In a post which she shared via her Instagram page, the movie star who had gone to the market shared a photo of the basket of 12 fishes she bought at one thousand naira each.

Actress Susan Peters cries out over expensive market prices Photo credit: @realsusanpeters

Source: Instagram

Susan begs God to intervene

The actress continued by complaining about the fact that the masses, her inclusive will not be able to cook again as meat is also not an option.

Peters revealed that relocation might be the next option and pleaded to God to do something about it.

She wrote:

"This small basket of 12 is 12000 so it means 1k per one fish today, na waoh . Where are we heading to? E be like say na to relocate remain ooo, so we masses won't be able to cook again since meat is being extinguished. God na only you get power o, please do something."

Nigerians react to Susan's post

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to the comment section to drop remarks as well as lament about the state of the country.

Mofeduncan:

"Shebi dem say I dey lie when I buy plantain 3¾ for 6k."

Kendisiri:

"We can’t even buy yam again dat one na gold. it’s well."

Salamibusayo371:

"Na Everything cost for naija!"

Ehi.ogah:

"God please we need your intervention"

Egodwin250:

"Famine in the land. God save your children."

City0fgod:

"Na people wey dey sell things for Lekki Buhari suppose regulate. Not Twitter."

Source: Legit