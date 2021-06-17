Odion Ighalo celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, June 16, in which friends and well wishers stormed his house

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins, music icon Daddy Showkey and Obi Cubana were all in attendance on Wednesday evening, June 16, as Odion Ighalo celebrated his birthday.

The Nigerian striker who recently entered the country turned 32 and he decided to throw the gate of his mansion in Lagos open for his fans, friends and associates to celebrate him.

It was an adorable party at Odion Ighalo's mansion as well wishers and the celebrant himself were all spotted dancing in joyous momentum.

According to the video posted on Instagram by Daddy Showkey, Odion Ighalo was spotted taking video of his guests who were all singing happily.

Odion Ighalo is one of the richest Nigerian players considering the money the former Watford striker has made since he started his career.

He is also the first Nigerian player to play for Premier League side Manchester United where he was impressive under the Red Devils' manager Ole Solskjaer.

During his time in the Super Eagles, Odion Ighalo played 35 games scoring 16 goals for the three-time African champions before he hanged his boots.

Odion Ighalo decided to quit the Super Eagles after the 2019 African Cup of Nations where he finished as the highest goalscorer at the championship.

