- Amid the myriad of challenges Nigeria is facing, some Nigerian leaders have convened a crucial meeting

- Former President Obasanjo and ex-military leader Abdulsalami Abubakar are among those expected at the meeting

- Important issues such as national unity and security will be discussed at the meeting scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 10

FCT, Abuja - A group of Nigerian elder statesmen tagged the Interfaith Initiatives for Peace has convened a meeting to discuss “pressing issues” in the country.

According to The Cable, the group is jointly led by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto; Abdulsalami Abubakar, former head of state, and John Onaiyekan, former Catholic archbishop of Abuja.

The Interfaith Initiatives for Peace has convened a meeting to discuss “pressing issues” in Nigeria. Photo credits: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP, TONY KARUMBA/AFP

Legit.ng gathers that the meeting is scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 10, at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Issues such as national unity, security, peace, integration, economic revitalisation, and development will be discussed at the meeting, according to Sahara Reporters.

It was gathered that the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, was one of the stakeholders invited to the meeting.

Nigeria presently dripping bitterness - Obasanjo

Eaelier, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo described Nigeria as a country dripping in bitterness and sadness.

According to him, the country is destined to be a land flowing with milk and honey but bad leadership has made it unachievable.

He disclosed this on Thursday, June 3, while getting presented with a book titled, ‘The Man, The General and The President,’ authored by Femmy Carrena, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Nigeria must not divide

In another report, Obasanjo condemned the calls for the nation's breakup by some ethnic advocates.

The former president described those calling for Nigeria's break-up as unmindful and insensitive to the plight of the minority groups in the country, a statement sent on Wednesday, May 5, to Legit.ng by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, indicated.

Legit.ng gathers that Obasanjo made the observation when he received the Tiv Professional Group from Benue state who paid him a courtesy visit in Abeokuta.

