Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has insisted that he will stand by his embattled colleague Baba Ijesha until he gets a fair trial

The actor took to his social media page to react to Baba Ijesha whose photos in court were spotted recently

Fabiyi stated that there are people making sure that his colleague does not get bail but that would not deter him from standing for what is right

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi continues to advocate the bail of his embattled colleague Baba Ijesha as he recently took to his social media page to commend the police for their honesty.

The actor recently shared a bit of what happened at Baba Ijesha's recent trial at the magistrate court.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Yomi Fabiyi says he won't back down on Baba Ijesha's matter. Photos: @yomifabiyi, @Global Excellence

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

On Baba Ijesha's trial

According to Fabiyi, the police filed the case of the embattled actor as assault. The actor stated that the police said the girl insisted many times that Baba Ijesha did not sleep with her.

Sadly, while the case was going on, Fabiyi said someone from the Lagos Director of Public Prosecutions entered the court and said the case had been filed at the high court.

The actor said he is convinced that some people are behind the case and they have a problem with bail, however, he stated that he will stand by Baba Ijesha until bail is granted to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

As expected, Nigerians had something to say in his comment section.

__fareeedah__:

"So sexual assault is no longer a crime. God who raised you guys haha. He even said ‘SET UP’ and I'm seeing people here in the comment section praying for him. I pray it happens to each and everyone of you that support the assault."

__Dareh__:

"God is like I should even curse all of you bet haaaaaa. You people supporting sexual assault are just mad like totally mad."

lawnraykingpin:

"But guy what is your problem in this life!? What's your purpose really???"

hurnniemix:

"Leave it for the courts to decide. if they don't have a case the court will dismiss and if they don't proof their case beyond a reasonable doubt, the court will know. Allow the courts to do their job and stop all this sentiment online."

Yomi Fabiyi leads protest to Panti

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor has been involved in Baba Ijesha's case, calling for him to be released on bail.

According to him, the embattled actor should not be detained unjustly when his offence is bailable.

Fabiyi then stormed the State Criminal Investigative Department in Panti where Baba Ijesha was detained. Many Nigerians were, however, not impressed as they laughed at him online.

Source: Legit.ng