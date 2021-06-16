Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky has said that he wants to treat one of his loyal fans the way a Nigerian celebrity has never done before

The male barbie stated that he would be giving a lucky fan a gift worth millions of naira on his birthday this year

Bobrisky noted that he has a pure heart and he wants Nigerians to see that he is not what some people paint him to be

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky is set to break the internet with the plan he has for his birthday in August.

The crossdresser said he would do what no Nigerian celebrity has ever done for their fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Bobrisky says he will give one of his fans a car on his birthday. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Bobrisky shares his plans for his upcoming birthday

The male barbie shared the photo of a white Benz and stated that a lucky fan would be driving the new ride home. According to him, the car is worth N10m.

Noting that he is different from the others, Bobrisky assured his fans and followers that he does not make empty promises. He urged his followers to ask about him from the people close to him.

Bobrisky proudly said his money is like salt while noting that he also has a good heart. According to him, he gives out without looking back.

Check out his posts below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Bobrisky's followers react

Some people hailed the crossdresser, while others noted that they would like to be the winner of the car.

kvng_of_presh:

"Who dey brettttttttttttt,Their father's father, thier daddy's daddy."

faith_fash1:

"Only bob can ever."

joejoemeto:

"Omooo I pray I’m the one that’s gonna carry this car oo."

iamvivianmoore:

"I hope it will be me."

musediq45:

"Bob of Lagos their mother, I salute you o."

kunlex_botanical:

"Omo this one go loud oooo, my one and only bob of Lagos .... mummy to the world."

Bobrisky gives his father a Lexus SUV

Just a few hours ago, Legit.ng reported that the crossdresser surprised his father with a car on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared a series of photos of the car and then one with his dad posing with a money cake.

Bobrisky showered prayers on his old dad and stated that he cannot wait to start spoiling him.

Source: Legit