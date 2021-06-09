- Actor Uche Maduagwu in a recent IG post has said his daughters wouldn’t be joining the Nigerian movie industry

- Maduagwu submitted that most of his female colleagues are sleeping around with men for money

- The controversial actor also claimed to have run into a popular actress around the Festac area of Lagos

Nollywood’s Uche Maduagwu is never out of ideas when it comes to bashing colleagues in the movie industry.

The actor recently took to his Instagram page noting that none of his daughters would be joining Nollywood in future.

Uche Maduagwu accuses female colleagues of sleeping around. Photo: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

This, according to Maduagwu, is because most of the actresses in the movie industry are now fond of sleeping around with men for money.

The actor claimed that it has gotten so bad that some married men even come bearing gifts for actresses on movie sets.

In a different portion of his post, Maduagwu narrated how he allegedly ran into a popular actress around the Festac area of Lagos.

He said the movie star was kissing a man inside a car and he had initially assumed that he was her boyfriend.

Maduagwu said he moved closer to observe the scene and that was when he noticed a wedding band on the man’s finger.

See his full post below:

Read reactions from the actor's followers below:

fateemah.l said:

"Na Everytime u dey always dey location? Film we no dey see."

urbanyork23 said:

"Uche nawao...you even zoomed closer to see the wedding ring ...FBI no do reach you bro."

nazzynation_ said:

"Uche rest in Jesus name."

ibe_cynthia_ said:

"Daughter kwa i thought ur gay abi you don already born pikin with woman before now ?"

