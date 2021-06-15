A 29-year-old man Salihu Usman has been arrested by the security operatives in Kano state over alleged robbery

This was disclosed on Monday, June 14, by the state police public relations officer, Haruna Abdullahi

According to the police spokesman, Usman had robbed over 1000 houses in the state before his arrest by the security agents

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A man simply identified as Salihu Usman has been arrested by the police in Kano for allegedly robbing over 1,000 houses in the state.

TheCable reports that Haruna Abdullahi, the police spokesperson, disclosed this on Monday, June 14.

The Inspector-General of Police has vowed that robbery and kidnapping would no longer be tolerated in Nigeria. Credit: Nigeria Police.

Source: Facebook

Police say suspect committed crime for six years before arrest

Legit.ng gathered that Abdullahi said the suspect committed the crime over a period of six years and had broken into several houses in Kurna and other areas.

Abdullahi said:

“When we received reports of complaints by residents, Sama’ila Dikko, Kano state commissioner of police, ordered the anti-kidnapping operatives to ensure the immediate arrest of the suspect."

According to the police spokesman, the suspect, said to be 29 years old, confessed to the allegations when he was paraded.

The police said a motorcycle, two pairs of scissors, a rod, two caps, and torchlight were recovered from the suspect.

Abdullahi also noted that the suspect would remain at the police headquarters in Bompai, Kano state, and will be prosecuted after the completion of the investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Attempted robbery at Buhari’s chief of staff’s residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Nigerians expressed concerns over an attempted robbery at the residence of Professor Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was reported that there were different reactions when the news was first reported but many were in doubt until Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, confirmed it.

Shehu said although the attempt was not successful, many expressed shock that such could be made close to the seat of power.

Prayers against insecurity

A three-day prayer was declared by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) against insecurity and other problems in Nigeria.

Daramola Joseph, CAN national general secretary, made this known in a circular dated Tuesday, May 11, saying the association considered prayers important for God’s mercy.

CAN is seeking divine intervention following the incessant killings, attacks by bandits, and other problems the country is battling with.

Source: Legit