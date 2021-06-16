James Anbua, a government official in Benue state has narrated how his country home in Tse-Girgi, Mbavuur came under attack from gunmen

Some people who were in the home during the attack were reported to have sustained injuries from gunshots

Anbua, who once served as former commissioner for Agriculture in the state could not disclose the identity of the assailants

Logo, Benue state - Emerging reports indicate that one of the aides of Governor Samuel Ortom has escaped an assassination attempt at his country home in Tse-Girgi, Mbavuur, Logo local council of Benue state.

The Guardian reported that the governor’s aide, James Anbua, who recently gave out his daughter in marriage, was attacked by the assailants who arrived on three motorcycles on Monday, June 15, around bout 1.30 am.

No arrest has been made in connection to the incident. Photo: James Anbua

Source: Facebook

A source told the newspaper that the attackers stormed the aide's residence and started shooting at his house.

Anbua, who serves as the principal Special Assistant to the governor on government house administration, was not hurt following the incident.

However, some people in the residence reportedly sustained injuries

A witness who didn’t want to be named told Daily Trust that the assailants rustled about 10 cows belonging to the government official.

He said:

“In the end, the gunmen took cows away. We were however glad that no life was lost but many people who were still in the house celebrating as Anbua gave out his daughter in marriage were injured.''

Anbua, a former commissioner for Agriculture in the state confirmed the incident to newsmen in Makurdi on phone.

He said the gunmen did not gain entrance to his rooms but they made away with his 17 cows and nine sheep.

Meanwhile, the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has said the killings of innocent citizens in the state must stop.

He made the statement at the Banquet Hall of the Government House during a media parley to mark his second year in office in his second tenure, Punch Newspaper reported.

The governor said vigilante groups across the state should be allowed to carry arms to protect their communities.

