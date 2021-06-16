Alex Smith’s wife: what do we know about Elizabeth Barry?

Elizabeth Barry is an American former cheerleader who became famous following her marriage to the popular professional football player Alex Smith. Elizabeth has greatly supported her husband's career. What else is there to know about Alex Smith's wife?

Alex Smith and his wife Elizabeth Barry attend the DirecTV Super Saturday Night at Pier 40 in New York City. Photo: Charles Norfleet

Source: Getty Images

Is Alex Smith married? Yes, he is married to Elizabeth Barry. Alex Smith is an American former professional football quarterback who played in the National Football League. He had a long successful career from college and won a few accolades, including the Mountain West Conference, Offensive Player of the Year in 2004, and a three-time Pro Bowl Champion.

He was also named to the First-Team All-American in 2004 and National Football League Passer Rating Leader.

Profile summary

Full name: Elizabeth Barry

Elizabeth Barry Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: April 2, 1984

April 2, 1984 Age: 37 years old (as of 2021)

37 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Morgan Hill, California, United States of America

Morgan Hill, California, United States of America Current residence: San Jose, United States of America

San Jose, United States of America Ethnicity: White

White Nationality: American

American Famous as: Alex Smith's wife

Alex Smith's wife Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in lbs: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-35

34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-88

86-66-88 Bra size: 34B

34B Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Dress size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Parents: Renee Robles (Mother)

Renee Robles (Mother) Siblings: Tim Barry

Tim Barry Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Alex Smith

Alex Smith Children: Hudson, Hayes, and Sloane

Hudson, Hayes, and Sloane Instagram: @lizbsmith11

Alex Smith's wife's biography

Elizabeth Barry was born and raised in Morgan Hill, California, USA. Her mother's name is Renee Robles, and she has a brother, Tim Barry.

How old is Alex's wife?

A photo of Alex and his wife Elizabeth. Photo: @lizbsmith11

Source: Instagram

Alex Smith’s wife was born on April 2, 1984. As of 2021, Elizabeth Barry's age is 37 years old. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Elizabeth Smith and Alex Smith's relationship

How did Elizabeth meet Alex Smith? Alex Smith and Elizabeth Barry met on the pitch. Alex played for the National Football League team, Francisco 49ers, while Elizabeth was part of the cheerleading team for the Oakland Raiders.

Soon after, they started dating. They had their first date during the St. Patrick's Day Festival in California, United States of America.

After dating for a while, Alex proposed to Elizabeth in 2007. The couple tied the knot in San Francisco, California, in 2009.

Elizabeth and Alex Smith were blessed with their first child 2 years later. The union is blessed with three children.

Their firstborn son, Hudson Smith, was born in 2011. Two years later, the couple welcomed their second child, Hayes Smith, born in 2013.

Sloane Kenzington Smith is their only daughter. She was born in 2016 and is the last born.

After having their first child, Elizabeth Smith quit her career in cheerleading to focus on her family. She mostly stays at home to look after her three children.

The couple likes to spend time with their children. It is evident Alex Smith's family is tightly knit with strong bonds of love.

Elizabeth Barry Smith constantly shares pictures of fun moments from her family's adventures, including trips and festivals.

Alex Smith's injury

Alex Smith and his wife recently went through a hard time following the fatal injury he incurred on the pitch.

During one of the National Football League matches, while he played against the Houston Texans, Alex Smith was tackled by two players, and his right leg snapped. As a result, his tibia and fibula bones were broken. The compound fractures led to a severe fatal infection.

The doctors' examination said that his right leg was destroyed, and he had sepsis. He went through multiple surgeries and therapies to recover from the severe fatal injuries he had suffered.

Elizabeth Smith supported her husband during the tough times.

Alex and Elizabeth Smith's foundation

Alex Smith and his wife run a foundation that seeks to help society.

The Alex Smith Foundation was established in 2007 and has The Alex Smith Guardian Scholars Program that takes teens who are in foster families to college.

The foundation spends more than 90 per cent of its funds on scholarships and grants. Alex Smith personally funds the majority in the foundation and has been doing it for the last 14 years.

Elizabeth has also taken part in other charitable opportunities. She supports yet another charity organization, The Hope House, which is focused on preventing domestic violence and abuse.

The Boston Globe rated Alex Smith Foundation as the model charity that allocated its funds accordingly and appropriately.

Alex Smith's wife is a dedicated mother to her children and a supportive wife. Elizabeth has been married to her husband for over a decade now.

