Molly Mcnearney’s biography: what is known about Jimmy Kimmel’s wife?

Molly McNearney is a writer, producer and occasional actor. She is also known for being Jimmy Kimmel’s spouse. The two have been married since 2013 and, together, are blessed with two children.

Molly's husband, Jimmy Kimmel, is an American television host, comedian, writer, and producer. He is the host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Jimmy and Molly have been married for almost nine years. Have a look at her biography to find out more about her life.

Profile summary

Full name: Molly O'Brien McNearney

Molly O'Brien McNearney Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 5 March 1978

5 March 1978 Molly McNearney's age: 43 years (as of 2021)

43 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: St Louis, Missouri, USA

St Louis, Missouri, USA Current residence: Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California, US

Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in metres: 1.75

1.75 Weight in kilograms: 63

63 Weight in pounds: 139

139 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Body build: Slim

Slim Siblings: Michael and Kelly McNearney

Michael and Kelly McNearney Parents: Michelle Jr and Michael McNearney

Michelle Jr and Michael McNearney Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Children: 2

2 Education: Graduate (Degree)

Graduate (Degree) Occupation: Screenwriter and producer

Screenwriter and producer Net worth: $20 million

$20 million Twitter:

Who is Jimmy Kimmel's wife?

Molly O'Brien McNearney was born on 5th March 1978 in St Louis, Missouri, USA to Michelle and Michael McNearney.

Molly was raised alongside her two siblings named Kelly and Michael Jr.

How old is Jimmy Kimmel's wife?

As of 2021, the age of Jimmy Kimmel's spouse is 43 years old.

Education

Molly attended St. Clare of Assisi Elementary School in Chesterfield. She then joined St. Joseph's Academy for her high school education.

Later on, she graduated from the University of Kansas William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications with a degree in advertising.

Career

Molly is a writer and a producer. She has worked as an advertising salesperson for several companies, including Interscope Records and ABC.

Since the conception of Jimmy Kimmel Live! McNearney has been working on the show. In 2004 she began her career as an executive producer's assistant. Her first years on the job were not the most glamorous, as she was mostly doing coffee runs and making plans for her boss.

After spending quite some time running errands for other people, Molly realised that it was time to move up in the world. She approached the head writer to get into the writers' room and got the position of the writer's assistant.

For a while McNearney tried her hand at segment producing, interviewing the bands and doing pre-interviews with the guests, but being the writer's assistant was a better fit for her.

When she gained enough confidence after pitching multiple successful ideas, Molly went to Jimmy himself and asked for promotion. Six months after that, she got the position of writer on the show.

Since then, she has become the co-head writer, writing Jimmy's jokes and monologues, as well as bits for the guests.

Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly is also a human rights activist known for advocating for children's healthcare.

Molly McNearney's filmography

Here are her credits:

As a producer

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards (2020)

(2020) Jimmy Kimmel Live! (2015-2016)

As a writer

The Oscars (2017-2018)

(2017-2018) The 64th, The 68th and The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards (2012, 2016, 2020)

(2012, 2016, 2020) White House Correspondents' Association Dinner (2012)

(2012) Jimmy Kimmel Live! (2008-2016)

(2008-2016) Big Night of Stars (2008)

As an actress

Murder Mystery as Lorraine (2019)

as Lorraine (2019) Dumplin' as Delia Shepherd (2018)

as Delia Shepherd (2018) Fun Mom Dinner as Enthusiastic Mom (2017)

She also appeared on several episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and in the documentary The Story of Late Night as herself.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney's relationship

Who is Jimmy Kimmel married to? Molly first met Jimmy in the early 2000s, when she was introduced to him by the executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live! as his new assistant. In an interview, McNearney said that Kimmel practically insulted her during their first meeting.

During their first year at work, they barely spoke to each other; however, after socializing for a while, their feelings for each other strengthened. Jimmy made up for his mistake by cooking Molly her favourite food.

She added that,

"It never occurred to me that I'd eventually marry Jimmy. That's workplace 101. You don't date your boss. That night, I realized how incredibly thoughtful and generous he really was."

They began dating in 2009 and got engaged in August 2012. A few months after their engagement, Jimmy Kimmel and Molly held a beautiful wedding in Ojai, California, on 13 July 2013.

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife are blessed with two kids, Jane (born 2014) and William John "Billy" Kimmel (born 2017). Their son William was born with a heart condition that required him to have three open-heart surgeries.

Previously Jimmy was married to his college sweetheart Gina Maddy, and they have a son, Kevin and a daughter, Katherine.

How tall is Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly?

Molly Kimmel is 5 feet 9 inches tall (1.75 m) and weighs 139 lbs (63 kg). She has brown eyes and blonde hair.

What is Molly McNearney's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $20 million.

Since having children, Molly McNearney has not been quite as active in the writers' room. That said, she is an essential part of Jimmy Kimmel's life both personally and professionally, as she continues writing for him.

