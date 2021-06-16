The process of selecting a new Oba of Akunnu community in Akoko northeast local government area of Ondo state has been stalled

An elder of the community, Babatunde Oluwaseun, has dismissed the misinformation surrounding the death of Olorunda Agoyi, a kingmaker in the town

No reason was given for the sudden death of the Agoyi, but Oluwaseun alleges that mystical means might have been involved

Residents in Akunnu community in Akoko northeast local government area of Ondo state have expressed shock over the sudden death of Olorunda Agoyi, a kingmaker in the town.

The Nation reported that the kingmaker popularly known as Ewureni, slumped and died at a meeting held to discuss the process of election of a new Oba for the community.

The community members are re awaiting the permission of the statement to proceed with the coronation process. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

The late Agoyi was among the six kingmakers also known as Warrant Chiefs that were picked from six quarters in the community for the purpose of selecting a new Oba.

A community member believes Agoyi was killed

An elder of the community, Babatunde Oluwaseun, alleged that Agoyi might have been killed through diabolical means.

He said the late kingmaker had refused to do the bidding of some persons in the community.

Oluwaseun denied claims that Agoyi was a contestant to the Obaship stool of Oluwade of Akunu.

He said:

“There was no form of divination at the venue of the meeting on the said day. It is unfortunate that the life of the selected kingmaker who was known to be a cool-headed man, humble, and respectful retiree was cut short in such a pitiable manner.

“It is our resolve that the seven kingmakers should continue the process of selecting a new king for Akunnu since seven kingmakers out of eight kingmakers have formed a quorum.”

Vanguard reported that the community leader urged the government to permit the community to begin the next step in selecting a new king for the town.

The late kingmaker was a retired staff of Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and died on June 10 this year.

