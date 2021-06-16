INEC has announced that Ekiti and Osun states will have their governorship elections in the year 2022

According to the electoral umpire, the election for Osun and Ekiti will hold on July 16 and July 18 respectively

Recall that the last elections in these states came with many intrigues and dramas that held the country spellbound

In what will gladden the heart of political gladiatos in Osun and Ekiti, another election is around the corner. This time, alignement and realignement will commence in earnest. Cash will start flowing and meetings will spring up in likley and unlikely places.

