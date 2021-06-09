- The higher legislative body in Nigeria, Senate, on Wednesday, June 9, gave a positive reply to nominations made by President Buhari concerning appointments in INEC

- The leadership of the red chamber has given the directive to screen persons, including Lauretta Onochie, nominated for the office of INEC commissioner

- Senate's committee on INEC, led by Senator Kabiru Gaya, was given the directive by the chamber's president, Ahmad Lawan

Abuja - About eight months after President Muhammadu Buhari's nomination, Lauretta Onochie, one of his media aides, is being screened for confirmation and appointment as a commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The screening which was directed by the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, is being carried out by the red chamber's committee on INEC, Punch reports.

Other nominees for the positions are Professor Muhammad Kallah, Kunle Ajayi, Saidu Ahmad, Professor Sani Adam, and Baba Bila, The Nation also reported.

The committee, chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya, is to supervise the exercise in not more than one month and submit its reports to the Senate afterwards.

INEC speaks on budget for 2023 elections

Meanwhile, INEC had said that the financial requirements for conducting the 2023 general elections would be made known to Nigerians in no time. The electoral umpire said it had started working on figures.

The sum of N234.5 billion was approved for the conduct of the 2019 general elections and there are strong indications that the 2023 elections would cost more.

This was disclosed by INEC’s national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education, Festus Okoye.

He said:

“It depends on a number of variables. It may be higher, if the law is amended and the commission decides to deploy Electronic Voting Machines."

INEC gives a scary prediction about 2023 polls

The electoral umpire had given a scary verdict concerning the 2023 general election. It said preparation for the coming general election would be negatively affected by the continuous attacks.

This was disclosed by Festus Okoye, INEC’s spokesperson, during an interview with Channels Television. He said as a result of the attack, many sensitive and non-sensitive materials, including generators and card readers, had been lost.

