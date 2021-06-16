Fulwood Academy has suspended two secondary school pupils for desecrating Holy Qur’an in front of other students

The principal of Fulwood Academy, Dave Lancaster, made this known in a statement he issued on Tuesday, June 15

Lancaster emphasised that the management of the school frowned at the action, saying that police investigations are ongoing on the matter

Preston, UK - The management of the Fulwood Academy in Preston, United Kingdom, has suspended two secondary school pupils after 'ripping up' the Holy Qur'an in front of other students.

Daily Mail reports the pupils had brought copies of the Islamic holy book to school before they carried out the deed.

Fulwood Academic in Preston has suspended two SSS pupils for desecrating Holy Qur’an in front of other students. Credit: Christopher Furlong.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathered that the teachers alerted police and anti-terrorism officials after the incident that took place at Fulwood Academy towards the end of last week.

According to the report, a statement from the school said that the two separate incidents 'sit deeply at odds with everything we stand for.'

Suspension of two students meant to safeguard others

Dave Lancaster, the principal of Fulwood Academy, said he 'immediately' notified Lancashire Constabulary and Prevent - a government anti-terrorism initiative that aims to safeguard and support those vulnerable to radicalisation.

The report noted that any potential criminal charges are likely to come from the Crown Prosecution Service rather than the police, meaning the matter could take some time to be resolved.

The UK Sun also reports that both students involved in the desecration of the Qur'an in front of other pupils have been suspended while the investigation goes on.

It said that any sanctions from Fulwood Academy would be reviewed and decided following the conclusion of police investigations.

The spokesperson of the Lancashire Constabulary said they were aware of two isolated incidents which took place last week, adding that they are working closely with the school to address the matters.

