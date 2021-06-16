The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central senatorial district at the Senate, Mallam Uba Sani, has donated a sum of N1.8m to 20 orphans in the state

Sani made the kind gestures on Sunday, June 13, during a Quranic graduation ceremony at the Daru Sigaril Huffaz

According to him, there is a need to inculcate a moral value and the fear of God in the children in order to build a good society

Kaduna, Kaduna state - No fewer than twenty orphans of Daru Sigaril Huffaz, Kaduna would benefit from an annual N1.8 million support fund announced by the senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani on Sunday, June 13.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta reports that Senator Uba Sani made the pledge when he chaired the Quranic graduation ceremony at the Daru Sigaril Huffaz in Kaduna state.

Senator Uba Sani donates N1.8m to 20 orphans in Kaduna as an annual grant. Credit: Uba Sani.

Source: Facebook

He said he was extremely delighted to see the children memorizing the Holy Quran and learning the teachings that come with it.

He said:

"This is an important aspect of moral upbringing for our children in order to build a better and responsible society."

The senator noted that Daru Sigaril Huffaz is making an important contribution and deserves to be supported.

Senator Sani added:

"I, therefore, donate the sum of N1.5million to the school. I also pledge the sum of N1.8m yearly to cater to the tuition of 20 orphans in the institution until their graduation."

Uba Sani, however, regretted that some of the security challenges faced today in Nigeria are traceable to the relegation of moral values to the background.

The lawmaker stated:

"Without fear of God, the human person becomes susceptible to all sorts of manipulation. We must therefore encourage moral education and support institutions like Daru Sigaril Huffaz."

Nigeria’s democracy must be sustained

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Senator Uba Sani said that Nigeria's democratic journey has been tortuous, and vowed that it must be protected.

It was reported that the senator while congratulating Nigerians on this year's Democracy Day, recalled that many people laid down their lives to ensure the nation tows the democratic path.

Sani also urged leaders to reflect and ask themselves some critical questions involving their roles in ensuring that Nigeria's democracy grows and is strengthened.

The lawmaker noted that if leaders are able to sincerely and objectively answer these questions, it will help them to recommit to the welfare and security of the Nigerian people.

