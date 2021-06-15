About 12 churches have been demolished by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in Lagos state

According to one of the clerics of the affected churches, the government gave them a warning before the demolition took place

The said cleric also accused the government of taking advantage of the strike by judicial workers to bring down their structures

Some Christian worshippers in Lagos state no longer have buildings to conduct their services following the demolition of their worship centres by the federal government.

Specifically, officials of the Federal Housing Authority demolished 12 churches on 2nd Avenue, FESTAC Town, Lagos state.

Premium Times newspaper reports that a market and a car mart were also affected by the exercise.

The FG has demolished 12 Lagos churches

Punch Newspaper reports that the Gate of Righteousness Evangelical International Church was also affected.

According to the general overseer of the church, Pastor Joshua Obong, he started his ministry in the community 18 years ago and wondered why his church was targeted for demolition.

He said:

“The officials first came last week and started marking our buildings. After they were done, they left and returned two days later. That was when they gave us a seven-day notice, which

263 properties to be demolished in Lagos

The new rail project embarked upon by the Lagos state government, a 37-km Rail Mass Transit Red Line, will affect no fewer than 263 properties.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented cheques of varying amounts as compensation to the owners of the affected properties. Legit.ng gathered that this was contained in a statement released by Sanwo-Olu's chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Thursday, April 15.

Flagging off the project's construction, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the rail line which will traverse from Agbado to Marina, is expected to move more than one million commuters daily.

Traffic diverted for one year

Meanwhile, in a bid to enable the construction of Ikeja Overpass for the red line project of the Lagos rail mass transit, the state has announced that it will be diverting traffic on Adegbola Street from Sunday, April 11, for one year and three months.

This was disclosed on Thursday, April 8, by the state's commissioner for transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, who explained that the diversion was intended to prevent accidents by motorists and pedestrians during the period.

Oladeinde added that motorists from Computer Village and Simbiat Abiola Way heading towards Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will be diverted to Akinremi street to connect Oshifila Street so as to go through the rail level crossing.

Instant demolition

In another development, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state ordered the demolition of a house where over 1,000 rifles were discovered.

The building was located in a densely populated area in Bauchi metropolis after security agencies received information from some good Samaritans.

The governor was represented by Dr. Ladan Salihu, his chief of staff, at the demolition exercise on Wednesday, February 17. Salihu revealed that in one of the rooms in the house, military and immigration uniforms were discovered, adding that the police had commenced an investigation into the matter.

Source: Legit