Controversial Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has fired back at relationship blogger known as Joro

In her Instastory post, she defended using his name in the slang 'Joro to Joro' to call out what she believed to be a fake post by actress Toni Tones

Reacting to his speculations about whether she was upset that he didn't respond to her 'love' message, she told him to keep dreaming

Hours after Nigerian relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin, called out Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia for using his name to call out what she thought to be a fake post, she has responded.

In her Instagram Stories, the actress defended her post, stating that 'Joro to Joro' was merely a slang used in the Nigerian lexicon and the only way he would stop ppl from using it is if he trademarks it.

Reacting to the release of the message she sent to the blogger professing her love and admiration for how he carried himself, she told him to keep dreaming.

In her words:

"It's not a new thing - guys, simps, making up stories about hot girls hitting on them. Girls they can never get, girls they drool and w3t dream about. Eww keep dreaming boy. Sending you love and light."

Etinosa slammed Joro in a recent post. Photo credit: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

See how fans have reacted to the fight:

omaah__:

"She’s right tho, who else thinks that joro overreacted and her texts wasn’t as deep as he made it seem?"

dauntless_susan:

"Okay, I support Etinosa on this one "

officialegunman:

"It’s just a fan appreciating what you do. Make una getat."

drips2hard_:

"Give it to him girl . Omo I don’t like Etinosa but this reply sweet me die ."

godson__6ix9ine:

"ETINOSA: 1 JORO : 0 Referee : round two start."

realbass.og:

"She called Joro a simp, this battle is far from over"

oladotun_99:

"This season film go long Oo!"

prettyxgirlswag_:

"Person show prove of say u dm am. Etinosa say na Joro Dey dream! Haaa. How?"

Shots fired

Actress Toni Tones shared the message of a woman whose husband is cheating on her. Reacting to the post, Etinosa said, 'from joro to joro.' Joro seemed to have spotted Etinosa's comment and he came for her.

In his response to the actress' comment, the relationship coach recalled a time when Etinosa entered his DM to say that she loves him.

According to him, Etinosa thought he would date and marry her. He noted that he ignored her after his friends advised him to. He then asked the actress if she was angry about it.

Source: Legit.ng