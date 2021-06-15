Media personality Shade Ladipo has taken to social media to address Nigerians who are crazy about having glowing skin

Shade was specific about women who are only interested in the products and not the person selling the products to them

The media personality made an example of how a person with heart disease cannot approach a mechanic for a cure

Media personality Shade Ladipo seems to have broken a table and it has got mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Shade recently addressed people who are not particular about where they get their skincare products from.

Shade Lapido warns her female followers against buying skincare products from actresses.

Source: Instagram

Actresses selling skincare products

The past few years have seen many actresses with side hustles and many of them advertise their skincare products on their social media pages.

According to Shade, it is not right to buy skincare products from an actress.

She noted that a person with heart disease will visit a cardiologist and not a mechanic for treatment.

The controversial media woman then warned against buying skincare products from people who are not certified to sell them.

Read what she said below:



Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

Many agreed with the media personality as they noted that a lot of women are not ready to have the conversation.

topman_tech:

"This table has finally broken lol."

afro.scott:

"Influencers be like this is my favorite skincare (in the past 3months aunty don get 15 favorite skincare)."

zero_fuckgirl:

"Tbh, I don't think a lot of them girls are ready for this conversation."

itsafoma:

"They sell skincare products and have a PHD In the use of Filters."

miz_lorita:

"They will still laugh here and dm for price."

sharon_jasmyne:

"Skin like milk left d group chat."

__adeyola:

"Swears they aren’t ready for this conversation frrr."

Shade Ladipo talks about doing runs

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality disclosed that being a ‘runs girl’ as it is also called, is actually a lot of hard work.

Ladipo admitted that she used to judge ladies who engaged in it but discovered that it was hard work after she tried to do it. The TV girl said working for one’s money is easier.

Speaking further, she said being a runs girl involved looking and speaking a certain way as well as enduring people they are not interested in, numbing one’s feelings, and more.

Source: Legit.ng