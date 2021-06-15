Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has taken to his social media page to lament about the high exchange rate

The father of two recently revealed that he was dumbfounded when he went to the bank to buy $10k

The Nollywood actor noted that one would think that being able to pay school fees is a blessing until it's time to pay

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Whether rich or poor, many Nigerians are lamenting about the state of the economy and how it is negatively affecting them.

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo is one of these people as the father of two recently complained about the high exchange rate.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo expresses how he feels about paying school fees. Photos: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Bolanle laments about school fees

The actor shared the video of a toddler who was laughed at every time the mother talked. According to him, one would think that being able to pay school fees is a blessing.

The father of two said he doesn't know if he should be happy or sad about paying school fees.

He went on to explain that he got to the bank to buy $10k and he was surprised by the exchange rate.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

The actor's friends and fans took to his comment section to react to his post.

chidimokeme:

"Better buy am now. Next year $10000 will equal N10,000,000."

lilbryan70:

"School na buisness now , they nur open am for education sake."

its_adenikky:

"May Almighty God continue to bless every parent trying all their best to create the best life for their children."

muinat_bello:

"It's not supposed to be funny but I'll laugh."

jemappellechandon:

"As in, it's not funny again but it's funny."

Bolanle Ninalowo flaunts his daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that the proud father of two twinned with his daughter in a Jalab in different colours, and finished off with black shades.

Noting her obvious height, Bolanle stated in his caption that he is posing with Africa's next top model.

The actor also mentioned he reminds his daughter every day that God is her father while he is just her guardian, so she puts him second and God first.

Fans and followers of the actor could not get over the adorable photos.

Source: Legit.ng