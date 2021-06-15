- The People Democratic Party has faulted the defection of Governor Ben Ayade to the All Progressives Congress

- The national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, insisted that Cross River state remains a PDP state despite Ayade’s defection

- The opposition party has continued to criticise the policies of the Buhari administration, particularly the recent Twitter ban

Calabar, Cross Rivers state - The national chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has issued a quit notice to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state.

Vanguard newspaper reported that Secondus on Monday, June 14, told Ayade to start packing his load from the government house.

The PDP chairman made the statement during the official inauguration of the caretaker committee and unveiling of the new party-state secretariat (annex) in Calabar.

PDP says Ayade's defection was a wrong political move

He said Ayade must be regretting his decision to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Secondus said:

‘’This is a quit notice to gov Ayade, he should begin to pack his load and we also know that he is regretting joining the APC because more governor’s are joining the 14 PDP governors from the ruling APC.’’

According to The Sun, the PDP chieftain stated that the party was determined to reclaim power at the federal level.

He stated that the PDP will restructure the country if it governs Nigeria at the federal level. Secondus also promised residents of the state that the party will reclaim Cross River.

PDP governors oppose the ban on Twitter

Meanwhile, state governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have faulted the Buhari administration over its decision to indefinitely suspend Twitter in Nigeria.

The Cable reported that the PDP governors in a communique issued after a meeting on Monday, June 14, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, gave reasons why the ban should be lifted.

The governors stated that the reasons given by the government for the suspension of Twitter were personalised.

Ganduje says he will remain in politics

In another news, the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that he may not retire from active politics anytime soon despite being in politics since 1978.

Daily Nigerian reported that Ganduje made this known on Monday, June 14, while responding to a question by journalists during an interactive session with members of the Kano correspondents’ chapel at the Government House.

Ganduje said only time would tell concerning his retirement from active politics.

