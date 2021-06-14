Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has said that he would continue to be active in politics after his tenure in 2023

Kano, Kano state - The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that he may not retire from active politics anytime soon despite being in politics since 1978.

Daily Nigerian reports that Ganduje made this known on Monday, June 14, while responding to a question by journalists during an interactive session with members of the Kano correspondents’ chapel at the Government House.

Legit.ng gathered that this is coming in the wake of the pronouncement by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state, who declared his exit from active politics by 2023.

I am not contemplating of quitting active politics now

But Ganduje in his response said only time would tell concerning his retirement from active politics.

He said:

“For now, I’m not tired. Whether I am retiring or not, time will tell. Let me tell you that I have been in politics since 1978. So, even if I say I am retiring, my eyes will be watching and my ears will be hearing."

Judiciary is autonomous in Kano state

Speaking on the issue of financial autonomy for the judiciary and local government, Ganduje stated that the former is already independent.

Ganduje added:

“This is the body that has the power to cancel an election. Even if you win an election as a governor, tomorrow the court can declare you a loser, so there is no need for this question.

“What you should have asked is the financial independence of the judiciary and we are doing extremely well in that regard. In terms of local government independence, we give them what is due to them. In fact, we are sometimes executing projects together.”

The Nation also reports that while speaking on the completion of projects before the end of his tenure, Ganduje said he inherited many capital projects from his predecessor, adding that some are being completed and some are still ongoing.

He noted:

“We are determined to complete all the projects we started. We shall complete all the projects, except those that cannot be completed because of their nature, and government is a continuum.”

