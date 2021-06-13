Thugs are no longer welcome during political even in Kano state according to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

According to the governor, this was necessitated by the actions of the thugs who brandished dangerous weapons during an event

Going further, Gnduje promised to personally order for the arrest and prosecution of the political thugs

Kano, Kano state - In what will excite Nigerians, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has banned political thugs at events and gatherings across the state.

The governor announced the ban in a statement by his chief press secretary, Abba Anwar.

He said the decision followed the brandishing of dangerous weapons, including sticks, swords, knives and cutlasses by thugs during an event in Kano.

The statement read:

“We will not accept this and I assure you that I will deal, with any politician who violates this warning.

“During the flag-off ceremony of Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi Road, on the same day, political thugs engaged in unbecoming conduct.

“I informed you that we are commemorating Democracy Day, with lined up of activities that will witness the presence of the APC National Chairman, the Governor of Yobe State, and others.

“As a result of this, the party is announcing a total ban on all forms of campaign for any politician during the said event. I will personally order the arrest and prosecution of anyone caught brandishing weapons on the occasion.

In another development popular Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has advised the federal government to support fragments of bandits who disintegrated from their groups as a way to end mass abductions of school pupils.

Gumi made the comment on Wednesday, June 3 when he spoke to The Punch via telephone concerning the recent abduction of 200 Islamic schoolchildren in Niger state.

He said many bandits were ready for a dialogue, adding that government could use them to fight the unrepentant ones.

The bandits also threatened to kill the victims should the school or their parents fail to meet their demands this week.

The headteacher of the school, Abubakar Alhassan disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday, June 1, adding that the bandits’ call came in about 4:00 pm on Monday, May 31.

As the teenagers in Niger remain in captivity, fourteen students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, who were abducted from their hostels on Tuesday, April 20 were recently released.

The students were released on Saturday afternoon, May 29 after their parents said they paid N180million as ransom.

The spokesman of Greenfield University, Kator Yengeh, confirmed the development.

