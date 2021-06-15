Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan got people talking after he made a post about three and a quarter pieces of plantain he bought recently

The actor revealed that he paid six thousand naira for the plantain and a lot of people tagged him a liar

In a recent post on Instagram Duncan went on a long rant about people tagging everything celebrities say or do as lies

Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan bought expensive plantain recently, and he thought to share his experience with people on social media.

He was however shocked when he got accused of lying about buying three and a quarter pieces of plantain for six thousand naira.

Mofe Duncan says being a celebrity is a curse sometimes Photo credit: megaone_barandlounge/@instablog9ja

Being famous is a curse sometimes

The movie star went on a long rant about how celebrities can not get a break regardless of whatever they do or not because everything they do is questioned and dissected.

According to him, there is a whole lot going on in the country and if celebrities decide to talk or keep quiet, it is a problem.

Duncan expressed shock at how crazy it was that people were not there, but they were very sure that he lied about the price of the plantain he bought.

Helping blogs

Duncan moved on to talk about how he constantly helps blogs since they carry his business despite the fact that it is not blog worthy.

He also hinted that he needs to start getting paid for the traffic.

Token for happiness

Definitely not expressing regret, the actor revealed that his addiction and craving for plantain made him drive for one hour and the 6k was a small token to pay to be happy.

He also revealed that the plantain did not not meet up to expectations despite the amount he paid to get it.

Check it out below:

Nigerians drag Mofe Duncan still

Despite the long post, a lot of people still did not believe that the actor spent that amount of money on those pieces of plantain.

Read some comments below:

Nellynells__:

"Oga that plantain no be 6k jare."

Milly_posh21:

"Oga there is nothing you can tell me abt dat plantain, the least it can cost is 1k."

Unified_wale:

"But the truth is no way that plantain is 6k? Na celebrity plantain?"

Mz_nyinye:

"Lie with conscience sir..we are not saying things ain’t expensive in the market, but plantain 6k is a no for me."

Susan Peters laments about 12k fish

Nollywood actress, Susan Peters took to social media to lament about the cost of food prices in the country.

In a post which she shared via her Instagram page, the movie star who had gone to the market shared a photo of the basket of 12 fishes she bought at one thousand naira each.

Peters revealed that relocation might be the next option for her and pleaded to God to do something about the price inflation.

Source: Legit.ng