Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan has got Nigerians talking after a post he made on his social media page

The actor shared a photo of the three and quarter pieces of plantain he recently bought at the market

Duncan shared the amount he bought the plantain and asked where Nigeria is going especially as regards the economy

Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan recently went to the market and he shared his experience with the cost of things at the market.

The actor was more baffled by the cost of plantain as he asked where Nigeria is going with the cost of things.

Mofe revealed that he bought three and a quarter pieces of plantain for six thousand naira and Nigerians can't believe it.

Actor Mofe Duncan makes a post of the plantain he bought at the market. Photos: @megaone_barandlounge, @lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

The actor also shared a photo of the plantain on his social media page.

Check it out below:

Reactions

Nigerians were surprised at the cost of the seemingly small plantain as they give various hilarious reactions.

Read some below:

kinzlymonye:

"C’mon, how possible can that be?"

essy_shalom:

"You bought yourself or you were told? Na Kingsway you go?"

endy.vibes:

"Where u buy am? I still bought #1500 plantain 2days ago, this size, about 7 in a bunch."

benjamen____b:

"This is not possible."

precious_alswell:

"Maybe he bought it on jumia."

lovelyamara_collections:

"Did you buy it online?"

A crossdresser threatened to expose Mofe Duncan

Legit.ng earlier reported that crossdresser Michelle accused Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan of owing him money.

Michelle took to his Insta story to tell the film star to reach out to him and do the needful.

Noting that he has been patient with the actor, the crossdresser revealed that Mofe bought a car but he is owing him.

Source: Legit Newspaper