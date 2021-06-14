Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo has expressed excitement as her grandson called Chimaobim clocked a new age

The actress shared lovely photos of her grandson who posed with a big smile as he held two number balloons showing his age

Ozokwo shared the beautiful qualities that her young grandson possesses as she showered prayers on him

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo has taken to social media to celebrate her grandson called Chimaobim.

The actress revealed that Chimaobim clocked the big 10 on Monday, June 14, noting that his journey to clocking the new age has been beautiful.

Patience Ozokwo's grandson clocks 10. Photos: @patienceozokwo

Celebrating Chimaobim

In the mood of celebration, the actress shared lovely photos of her grandson.

Chimaobim was spotted holding up two number balloons as he posed with a big smile on his face. The veteran actress also shared photos of the young boy having fun at fun sites.

In the caption that accompanied her post, Patience revealed that Chimaobim has the kindest heart and an amazing spirit. She on to appreciate God for the gift of the young boy.

The actress then prayed that God will continue to keep him safe and happy.

Check out photos of Chimaobim below:

Celebrity friends and fans celebrated Chimaobim in his grandma's comment section.

halimabubakar:

"God bless him mummy."

realchidimmaaneke:

"Happy Birthday Chimaobi."

chachaekefaani:

"Happy Birthday Chimaobi."

queennwokoye:

"Happy birthday to you my darling son Chinaobi. Wishing you a great life."

jnrpope:

"Happy birthday soldier."

officialngoziezeh:

"Happy birthday to him."

ada_bekhe:

"Happy birthday oyiri grandma."

