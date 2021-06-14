Nigerians have taken to the social media page of Tania Omotayo ex-girlfriend of singer Wizkid to celebrate with her

The entrepreneur and mother of one turned a year older on Monday, June 14, and she shared lovely photos online

Tania was dressed in a beautiful white top, blue jeans, and her hair was rolled in big rollers as she posed for the camera

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Wizkid's ex-girlfriend Tania Omotayo has clocked a year older and the mother of one took to social media to celebrate her big day.

Prior to her big day, the businesswoman shared a lovely video of herself dancing with her beautiful daughter. According to her, her baby is preparing her for her big day.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Tania Omotayo marks her birthday with style. Photos: @taniaomotayo

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Tania's birthday

As expected, the actress took to her social media page to share stunning photos of herself.

In the photos on her page, the beautiful woman was spotted in a white tank top and blue short blue jeans. Tania's hair was seen in big rollers and a lovely sunshade on her face as she posed for the camera.

White and pink balloons were seen all around her as she gave various expressions.

Check out the photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Celebrities

kie_kie__:

"Happy birthday gorgeous."

temitemah:

"Happy Birthday."

tokemakinwa:

"Happy birthday razzzooo, my spirit animal."

tojufoyeh:

"Happy birthday hun."

gbemioo:

"Happy birthday gorgeous!"

stephaniecoker:

"Happy birthday big head."

officialgifty___:

"HBD love."

makky_boogie:

"Happy Birthday Tee Winfunke."

desola_deyz:

"Happy birthday darling."

Actress Liz Dasilva turns 43

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba film star had been sharing sweet photos of herself as she looked forward to her special day.

On her big day, the actress shared stunning photos of herself in different outfits.

In one of the photos, Liz wore a bum short, a white t-shirt, a red beret, and high heels to match. Liz, who is a fashion designer, also used the opportunity of her birthday to display her beautiful creations.

Source: Legit