Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has addressed those who keep asking her about marriage on social media

The TV girl in a new video said that it was totally disgusting behaviour to ask her or any other lady when they were getting married

Not stopping there, Toke wondered if the people asking those kinds of questions were actually stupid

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, recently made a public service announcement on social media when she addressed those who hounded her to get married.

In a new video shared on social media, the popular TV girl spoke on how some people constantly asked her and other ladies when they were getting married.

Despite saying that the question did not bother her much, Toke said it was absolutely disgusting behaviour to ask a lady that kind of question.

Toke Makinwa has slammed those asking her about marriage.

Source: Instagram

According to Toke, she is shameless and doesn’t care what people say about her because they have already said it all in the past.

She however asked these marriage inquirers if they were stupid. See the trending video below:

Nigerians share their opinion

A number of internet users reacted to the media personality’s take and some of them agreed with her that the question is distasteful. Read some of their comments below:

Foodblogafrica:

“She's absolutely right ."

Topman_tech:

“Yeah this has to stop. Toke is rightly right. ”

Rich___king:

“But you are motivational speakers to others and they can ask you too. ”

Malikdeking:

“If someone ask you when you’re getting married, Ask them when will they die? Because their mates are dead. Toke is right. ”

Pretty.juddy:

“I thought y'all say the talks doesn't get to you so act like all the talks doesn't get to you... Period!!!.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit