- Top Nigerian music star, Davido, recently celebrated with one of the players in the industry, a music producer named Dante

- Dante was finally able to buy his first car, a Honda, and the popular singer made sure to celebrate with him in a touching way

- Davido prayed for Dante after his new acquisition and the producer seemed to be very touched by the heart-warming gesture

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian musician, Davido, no doubt loves to see others around him win and this was even more evident in his latest move when he celebrated with music producer, Dante, who just bought a car.

The talented producer bought his first car, a Honda, and Davido seemed just as pleased as the new owner.

The singer and the producer checked out the new ride and the obviously impressed Davido decided to pray for Dante.

Davido prays for producer Dante who got his first car. Photos: @n6oflife

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Dante on the other hand readily accepted the singer’s prayers and even went down on his knees as Davido continued to ask God for things on his behalf.

See the touching video below:

The heart-warming video finally went viral on social media and numerous Nigerians shared their take on it.

A number of them congratulated the music producer while others were quite impressed by Davido’s reaction to the good news.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Read what some of them had to say below:

Baff_ups:

“If rich man de pray for you e Blike nah God de talk to u … see how bros fall on his knees once lol.”

Mercyvill_:

“David is the man of the ppl and of the ppl by the ppl. Definition of Govt.... ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Cynthia_ish:

“He's sweet like that”

Official_alviravows:

“Celebrate with those that are celebrating so celebration will not never ease from your home ijn Amen.”

Billiz_wg:

“Pastor David”

Lau_re_l:

“Until it gets to your turn, keep saying congratulations and clapping for others.”

Qurasman:

“Prayer from successful person be like fuĺl assurance.”

Big_fetch:

“I no get money o but I get pride dieyaaaasin I no fit kneel down for David mofi al Quran bura si.”

Nice one.

Singer Bella Shmurda buys Mercedes Benz

Omnipotent crooner Bella Shmurda joined the league of people with Benz as the singer acquired a brand new CLA 250.

In a video going viral on social media, Bella was seen in his white-coloured car as he smiled broadly while chatting with some young men around him.

The video showed a big red ribbon tied to the car and the singer admiring his latest acquisition.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng