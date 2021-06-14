The general officer commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen Eyitayo, is confident that the military is winning the war against Boko Haram

The military commander has disclosed why it is beneficial for insurgents to stop fighting and surrender to the federal government

The Boko Haram group over a decade has been fighting to establish a caliphate in the northern parts of Nigeria

Maiduguri, Borno state - The Nigerian Army on Sunday, June 13, advised Boko Haram terrorists to surrender and embrace peace.

The advice was given by Brig- Gen Eyitayo, the general officer commanding (GOC) 7 Division, at an event organised for journalists by the army in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, The Cable reported.

The military commander stated that the Boko Haram terrorists are now in disarray after suffering several blows from the military.

Eyitayo says insurgents should leverage on the amnesty

He said surrendering would avail the insurgents the opportunity to enjoy rehabilitation and acquire skills to enable them to live a useful life in society, PM News reported.

The general said:

“We are not here for bloodletting, nobody is happy that people are dying.

“Some of them (Boko Haram insurgents) are listening to the media so it is good for us to appeal to them through the media to shun violence, turn up to seek forgiveness and reconciliation.’’

